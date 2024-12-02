BlackBoxStocks partners with Boosted.ai





Following this partnership, the financial technology and social media platform BlackBoxStocks will invest in its technology and software solutions in order to offer retail investors and customers improved, efficient, and secure services.

The BlackBox platform will incorporate machine learning and AI algorithms from Boosted.ai while leveraging its own predictive analytics solutions. The product aims to provide clients with real-time options, stock data, and actionable alerts for both day trading and long-term investment strategies and plans. Merchants will also have the possibility to benefit from multiple other tools that were only available to institutional investors previously.











BlackBoxStocks’ services and features

BlackBoxStocks represents a financial technology and social media hybrid platform that offers real-time proprietary analytics, stock, options traders, and deals of all levels. The company’s web-based software is currently enhanced by artificial intelligence, focused on finding unusual and unpredictable changes regarding the prices of stock or options. Moreover, the fully integrated social media platform is incorporated into its dashboard, allowing customers the chance to exchange information and data in a fast and safe way, while using a common network.

Merchants can also leverage the newly added live audio and screenshare feature. The service was designed to allow them to broadcast on their own channels, prioritising the possibility to share trade strategy and market insight within the BlackBox community and users.

Included in BlackBoxStocks’ features are the pre market scanner, post marker scanner, volatility indicator, real-time institutional grade charting library, members chat room, volume ration scanner, symbol specific alert criteria, or the StockTwits feed. Those represent products that use proprietary algorithms before the markets open in order to authorise traders to be alerted about the most active stocks. They also have the capability to focus on the most important industry changes while using the charting tool and proprietary volatility indicator to see which of the listed stocks are breaking out and posting the biggest gains.

Clients can also choose from multiple options of trading software, such as options flow, options alerts, options heat map, and options news.



Boosted.ai’s products and solutions

US-based artificial Intelligence company Boosted.ai offers its clients multiple services, based on various groups of customers, such as fundamental managers, enterprise users, investment advisors, hedging, or quants.

Boosted.ai also allows clients to monitor existing and potential deals and the firm’s top-of-house recommended list, as well as offering AI products to incorporate new investment ideas and find market-focused trends. This provides users with a holistic view of the market. Furthermore, for each stock idea, customers get a synthesised score rating and have the possibility to see its predicted excess return in order to quickly and efficiently evaluate the recommendation.