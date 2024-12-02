Beta Systems, KPMG collaborate to offer identity and access governance services

The alliance will allow KPMG and Beta Systems to offer clients technical consulting and software, provided by Beta Systems, with the auditing, tax and security knowledge of KPMG.

Regular reports of access breaches that cause damage in the millions to the respective companies underscore that most organizations are unable to effectively manage and control user access. Moreover, new regulations such as, for example, the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to come into effect in May 2018 and trends including Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) or cloud adoption act as strong incentives to reassess the management of digital identities.

Identity access management involves the provision of access rights that, firstly, deliver a governance framework for digital identities. Secondly, a proper identity access management (IAM) system should empower organizations to make intelligent, risk-oriented decisions on when and in what context specific users may access which information and systems.

Beta Systems Software is a large independent European manufacturer of enterprise-level identity and access management solutions.