Belsimpel launches identity service provider Verifai

Verifai helps organisations by providing a platform that combines ID verification with a range of checks to establish a customer’s identity securely. Inspired by payment service providers (PSPs), Verifai’s software offers easy-to-configure interfaces so organizations can integrate a know your customer (KYC) process into their web applications or mobile apps, as the press release says.

Identity documents are captured and read automatically, while at the same time only the necessary data is processed, following the privacy by design principle. Verifai also has near-field communication (NFC) support, which makes it possible to determine a document’s authenticity conclusively.

Biometric checks such as face matching can be used to determine whether the document belongs to the applicant. As Verifai is built as a platform, organisations do not need to link various suppliers in order to fully set up their KYC process.