BehavioSec partners NetGuardians to offer fraud protection for FIs

NetGuardians is a fintech company with specialized expertise in user behaviour analytics and profiling to implement controls for fraud and compliance challenges. BehavioSec brings behavioural biometric technology to precisely analyze behaviors at the user transaction level and alert to behavior changes that signal misuse.

Their joint effort will offer financial institutions the ability to protect clients by statistically scoring the behaviors they use during transactions. Users’ actions, for example, the way they swipe their smartphones, are very distinct, so continuous machine learning can authenticate users based not on what they do, but on how they do it.

Financial institutions can add the transaction-level protection to NetGuardians operational risk solutions, which leverage Big Data to correlate and analyze behaviors across the entire bank system from business to IT operations. This provides end-to-end risk mitigation and continuous control for fraud protection and regulatory compliance.