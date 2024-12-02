Bede Gaming to use iovations fraud prevention solutions

The agreement will give Bede the ability to offer its clients access to iovation’s services to ensure security via a proven suite of device based services. The news follows on from Bede Gaming’s announcement that it will enter the South African online gambling market after agreeing a new partnership with casino and leisure operator Sun International. As part of the partnership, Bede will become the lead technology platform supplier for Sun International’s online gambling subsidiary Sunbet brand.

iovation provides online businesses and their global end users with device-based authentication and mobile security solutions for fraud and risk prevention.