BBVA has announced plans to work with NVIDIA on OpenShell, a reference architecture for AI agent safety, security, and governance.

According to the statement, the initiative is part of the bank’s plan to scale AI agents across the organisation while keeping oversight and control over their activities. No timeline for deployment has been disclosed.

Governing autonomous agents at runtime

AI agents are taking on more complex tasks with greater autonomy. As a result, organisations need to define clear limits on what agents can do and keep control over how they operate. NVIDIA’s OpenShell Reference Architecture is designed to address this through mechanisms that govern agent behaviour and intervene when established security boundaries are crossed.

The architecture combines two elements. The first is infrastructure for running AI agents and managing their interactions with other tools. The second is a set of independent security systems that detect and contain actions exceeding set limits. This design rests on the premise that controls applied at the design stage are not sufficient on their own. Because agents carry out sequences of actions, from retrieving information to using external tools, securing them also depends on monitoring their decisions and actions during execution.

The OpenShell secure runtime software is open source. The announcement builds on existing open-source AI safety initiatives that already involve companies across the technology stack, with BBVA being among them.

Relevance for financial services

Traceability and risk management are core requirements in financial services, which makes runtime governance of autonomous systems particularly relevant for banks. For BBVA, working with NVIDIA is a way to test approaches that build security and governance into agents from the design stage onwards. The work fits within the bank’s strategy to industrialise the development and deployment of AI systems across the group, which aims to improve customer experience and simplify internal processes.

Aser Blanco, Global Banking Lead at NVIDIA, noted that banks using agents with their proprietary intelligence need clear boundaries and oversight at every stage as autonomy increases. Through the collaboration, Blanco added, BBVA will explore how to enforce those boundaries while agents are operating. This supports the bank’s goals for customer experience and employee productivity without giving up control.