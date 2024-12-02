Barclays tackles fraud in UK and rolls out new security system

The programme allows the bank check whether someone is in the same country as their debit or credit card so they know whether the payment is fraudulent or not. For example, if a suspicious transaction was made in the America, but data showed the customers phone it was in the UK, the bank would realise something was faulty. However, if the customers phone was also in America, it would perhaps prevent the bank from unnecessarily blocking the card.

Furthermore, critics say that tracking customers through their mobile phone data raises privacy concerns, but customers will be able to opt out of the scheme, according to the bank.

Another concern is whether customer information is being shared with third parties. Commenting on this topic, Daily Mail says it is thought Barclays is working with mobile phone networks on the plans.