Barclays provides online government Identity Service

UK residents using GOV.UK Verify online may now use the Barclays Identity Service for services like viewing their driving licence, completing a self-assessment tax return online or claiming a rural payment. Those interested will be able to log on to any government services which display the GOV.UK Verify logo using just a username, password and their mobile. The whole process involves a one off registration which requires users to provide a UK passport, UK driving licence and bank account which Barclays checks with third party sources. Also, the users will be asked a security question, as a last step before the complete registration.

Peter Simon, head of information at Barclays, says the Barclays Identity Service provides a secure process for users looking to access government services, allowing them to register in a simple way by skipping the long forms or lengthy paperwork.

The launch of the service follows Barclays’ appointment by the Government’s Digital Service as a chosen provider in March 2015.