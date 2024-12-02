BankservAfrica implements INTIX data management for African banks

The INTIX Message Warehouse solution will be provided by BankservAfrica as a cloud-based solution building on BankservAfrica’s connectivity hub. This will enable financial institutions connected to BankservAfrica to access all of their financial message transaction and long-term archives, including searching, reporting, monitoring and business analytics across various formats and channels.

BankservAfrica processes close to three billion low value interbank payment transactions valued at about USD 500 billion annually. Highly regulated, BankservAfrica is compliant with international banking security best practice and standards and reduces risk and complexity in the industry.

INTIX, based in Mechelen, Belgium and working internationally, is a provider of data management solutions for the financial services industry. INTIX clients benefit from data intelligibility across all transaction types and asset classes. INTIX facilitates increased visibility, automated reporting, real-time transaction monitoring, track and trace and business intelligence.