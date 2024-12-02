Banks fail to offer security for online payments

According to a recent study conducted by Kaspersky Lab and B2B International, 50% of financial services organisations said they believed online financial fraud was on the increase.

The survey shows that 62% of respondents have noticed that significantly more customers are making online payments, and 65% said folks are increasingly using different devices (computers, tablets, mobiles and so forth) to perform online transactions.

However, only 53% of companies have introduced two-factor authentication, and just half of organisations operate a real-time antifraud solution.

Almost half of those surveyed admitted they are in the business of mitigating any risks rather than trying to eradicate them. 29% said it was cheaper to deal with fraud incidents as they arose, rather than trying to prevent them from happening in the first place.