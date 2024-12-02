Aware provides biometric software solution to US Marine Corps

The solution includes a modified version of Awares URC|Tactical software, originally deployed as part of the US Navys Identity Dominance System (IDS), a program of record. URC|Tactical is a software application that runs on military-grade mobile biometric hardware devices from third parties, and is used to collect biometrics and establish identities in tactical environments.

Additionally, Awares Biometric Services Platform (BioSP) is used by the Marines as a portable biometric identity management platform. The Marines use BioSP on hardened laptops in the field to update, manage, and share identity data between devices and databases.

The complete solution enables the Marines personnel to establish the identity of unknown individuals encountered during operations, and also to verify the identity of foreign associates and employees, such as for access control to facilities.

Aware is a global provider of biometrics software products and development services to governments, system integrators, and solution providers.