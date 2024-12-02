authID augments its 'Unphishable' authentication platform

The system enables selfie-based authentication through any browser, and supports the OpenID Connect authentication protocol, as well as the FIDO2 standard.











Approving workforce for sensitive applications

authID bills its solution as one that offers ‘Human Factor Authentication’, or HFA, and calls it unphishable. The company pitches it as a particularly useful tool for situations in which a given enterprise needs to authorize users for access to sensitive applications, perform a high-risk transaction, enable a new device, or recover a device.

authID’s officials said that with the release of Verified 3.0, authID has pioneered HFA, a human-centric authentication solution, which addresses cyber risks that exploit human error. HFA helps businesses disarm hackers and gate critical resources, while improving workforce productivity and reducing friction for consumers.

In addition to adhering to FIDO2 and supporting OpenID Connect, Verified 3.0 has passed Presentation Attack Detection Level 2 in iBeta’s testing programme, confirming its robust ability to detect spoofing attacks.





authID receives USD 22.5 mln in funding

In March 2022, the company has raised USD 22.5 million in financing for its expansion. The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and accelerate growth, team and product. authID.ai provides mobile biometric identity verification software products through an Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform.

The company’s mission is to eliminate all passwords and to be the preferred global platform for biometric identity authentication. Its vision is to enable every organisation to ‘Recognise Your Customer’ instantly, without friction or loss of privacy, supported by biometric and artificial intelligence technologies.