Auth0 launches Organizations for business customer identities

Organizations is a purpose-built feature enabling providers of B2B SaaS applications to manage their business customers, a use case Auth0 defines as Business Customer Identity. The solution is Auth0’s way of helping enterprise app teams to manage customers and partners in any multi-tenant, B2B, or SaaS application, the company states.

With Organizations, Auth0 aims to make B2B implementations less complex, to allow for faster speed-to-market and a better overall experience for business customers and partners.

According to the company, key benefits of Auth0 Organizations include: