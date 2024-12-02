Australia: MyGov encourages users to turn off protection for online identity

People on holiday are probably more at risk of getting their credentials stolen, businessinsider.com.au reports. They are often forced to use internet cafes or open hot spots, where passwords can be plucked out of the air. MyGov has suggested on Twitter that people venturing overseas should turn off two-factor authentication because it requires not only access to a mobile, but access to the correct mobile number. When you login with the myGov system, they send you a text message with a unique code. This will not work if you have taken your sim out or left your phone behind.

But there are alternatives to such a system, ones that can be taken on vacation, according to the source.Many HSBC accounts come with a “secure key”, which provides a code whenever a PIN is put into it. The key doesn’t come into contact with the internet, so can’t be compromised in the same way as your password.

Two-factor authentication is a second layer of security beyond passwords and usernames. It usually requires users to “have something on you”, like a mobile or a dongle.

