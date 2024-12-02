AU10TIX introduces multi-factor authentication technology

AU10TIX draws attention of risk and compliance managers in particular to 2 new regulatory requirements: ID authentication must take place before any business relationship and ID authentication must be done with existing customers and not just new customers.

4th EU AML regulations put many online financial services providers such as Forex and trading companies in immediate violation. This stirred a surge in search for technology solutions that enable compliance.

AU10TIX, a subsidiary of ICTS, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents.