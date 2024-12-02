Arvato Financial Solutions, INFORM to expand fraud management services

Arvato Financial Solutions and INFORM aim to deliver a Rapid Deployment Solution enhancing the SAP Fraud Management for Insurance analytic application. SAP Fraud Management for Insurance helps insurance companies automate and optimize fraud detection, boost fraud investigation efficiency and avoid payments on illegitimate claim requests.

The collaboration allows insurance companies to choose from a broad set of predefined fraud detection rules and content, combined with insurance fraud and analysis expertise and skills offered by INFORM and Arvato Financial Solutions.

Arvato Financial Solutions is a financial solutions provider managing customers, specializing primarily in the insurance, retail/ecommerce, telecommunications, banking and healthcare sectors.

INFORM is a global provider of claims process optimization, workflow automation, compliance and fraud management solutions.