ARIE Finance rolls out KYC solution in Mauritius

This new process, initially launched in Mauritius, enables ARIE Finance to offer customers onboarding and verification solutions, while complying with the Financial Services Commission’s regulations.

ARIE Finance MEA has boosted investment banking experience using multiple APIs and automated tools, connected to its existing onboarding solution and digital platform. The introduction of this Electronic KYC process is a single element of the benefits a native digital bank can offer and a shift from the traditional, laborious, paper-based process in which clients need to provide original paper documents to complete the verification process, according to the official press release.

The Electronic Verification tools that form part of the KYC process include verification of identity and address of natural persons, and verification of corporate clients’ details.