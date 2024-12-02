Argyle Data joins the GSMA as associate member

The company will participate in the GSMAs Fraud and Security Working Group (FASG) to help identify and share knowledge on how big data, machine learning and anomaly detection techniques can be applied to fraud and security in the mobile industry.

Argyle Data is a provider of fraud and security analytics, offering solutions for data-driven companies in mobile communications and financial services. Argyle Data offers a fraud and security analytics application built from the ground up on Hadoop using big data, machine learning and anomaly detection technology.