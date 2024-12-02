Argyle Data and Pyramid team up for fraud prevention applications

The partnership will provide an advanced fraud detection and resolution solution to mobile operators and MVNOs in India, the Middle East and Africa.

Smartphone usage in India continues to rise, but fraud is one of the biggest revenue risks confronting Indian telecommunications operators in a highly competitive and margin-sensitive market. The costs of international revenue share fraud, premium rate service fraud, call-back, arbitrage, and other scams in India mirror those of the global mobile communications industry, which loses about 2% of revenue, or USD 38 billion, annually to fraud.

Argyle Datas native Hadoop application suite uses the latest Hadoop and machine learning technologies to identify the revenue threats and attack patterns being waged against mobile networks.

Pyramid Cyber Security & Forensic (Pyramid) is a digital forensic, information security and fraud management products, solutions and services company. Pyramid helps customers in government, law enforcement and enterprise to identify, prevent, detect, resolve and protect against threats, crimes, breaches and frauds arising due to misuse of digital and communication devices, applications and technologies.