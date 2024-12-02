Argus and StarCompliance join forces





By joining the expertise of both Star and Argus, this partnership will provide customers with a holistic offering that spans a wide spectrum of compliance tools and services. These have been designed to address both traditional securities as well as the ever-evolving cryptocurrency markets, for monitoring and detecting employee trading activities.





Argus’ solution differentiates on three main aspects:

Coverage: Argus maintains a proprietary cryptocurrency master that encompasses millions of tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through real-time feeds from hundreds of exchanges and blockchains.

Flexibility: product flexibility allows clients to configure and automate pre-clearance, holding periods, and post-trade surveillance.

Analytics: the company’s analytics provide undeclared accounts and insider trading against non-public market news, thereby possibly creating a strong set of controls.

The Argus cryptosystem complements Star’s employee compliance platform by creating an end-to-end digital assets employee/personal account dealing solution that captures information across employee exchanges and wallets. This is aimed at facilitating efficient pre-approvals and post-trade monitoring while providing businesses with the visibility they need to flag potential issues before they emerge.











About StarCompliance

Based in the US, the StarCompliance compliance platform aims to deliver on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and actionable intelligence businesses may need to monitor conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, as well as reduce risk.





In April 2023, StarCompliance launched its Crypto Asset Pre-Clearance software solution aiming to provide greater transparency and visibility into employee crypto-trading activities as a first step in mitigating regulatory compliance conflicts. All of this critical data would be hosted in a single location and accessed via a user interface focused on efficient workflows.





About Argus

Based in the US, Argus is an employee trade compliance solution for digital assets. With a global customer base, Argus’ software aims to bring solid controls to the world of emerging risks. As regulators increase their scrutiny of crypto, Argus intends to become an important way to ensure appropriate measures are in place to protect both the business and its employees.