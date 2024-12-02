Amazon AWS IoT cloud service now generally available

Introduced as a beta offering back in October 2015, the platform is designed to make it easier for IoT devices to connect to AWS services so that companies can store, process, analyze and act on data these devices generate.

Amazon makes available a number of IoT Starter Kits including development microcontroller boards, sensors, actuators and the AWS IoT Device SDK, the software being open source. The hardware is provided by Avnet, BeagleBone, Dragonboard, Intel (Edison), Marvell, MediaTek, Microchip, Renesas, Seeeduino (an Arduino Yun board), and TI (LaunchPad). Amazon has enhanced the AWS iOS SDK to create IoT applications, and they are working to add support for Android applications.

The launch of the AWS IoT service is expected to help accelerate the development of the IoT cloud service market as a number of other players including the AllSeen Alliance led by Qualcomm, Microsoft/IBM, Facebook and Cisco Systems have pioneered IoT cloud services.