Altera teams up with Intrinsic-ID for security solution

PUF-based key storage is a new requirement for many defense and infrastructure applications today to secure and bind software to hardware functions and prevent the cloning of systems. The integration of Intrinsic-ID’s PUF technology within Stratix 10 FPGAs and SoCs boost the security capabilities of the devices, addressing the growing need for security for all components used in systems.

The partnership between Altera and Intrinsic-ID enables users of Stratix 10 FPGAs and SoCs to license Intrinsic-ID’s PUF technology for a variety of security use cases in their designs. Customer and user support will be enabled by Intrinsic-ID and by their support partner EndoSec for US customers.

Intrinsic-ID is a global provider in the field of Cyber Physical Security Systems as a provider of Physical Unclonable Functions (PUF). Much like the electronic equivalent of a human fingerprint the PUF uniquely identifies and authenticates any electronic device. PUFs can be used for secure hardware key management, to establish a hardware root of trust or to protect the electronic supply chains against clones and counterfeits.

Altera programmable solutions enable designers of electronic systems to differentiate in their markets.