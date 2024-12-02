AllClear ID extends its customer security support in Europe

AllClear ID’s Reserved Response service aims to have a breach response plan in place so the regulator is informed of measures taken, with an emergency breach response team with the experience and scale required to deal with mass customer notifications, inbound enquiries and identity repair cases.

The company also has an instant communications channel to their customers to minimise the impact of phishing attacks posing as the official breach notification. With its in app eNotification capability, AllClear ID can communicate with the affected customers of breaches instantly and securely.

AllClear ID is specialised in customer security, helping business prepare for, respond to, and recover from data breach events.