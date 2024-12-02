Airbitz launches one-touch two-factor authentication to their wallet

Two-factor Authentication (2FA) is a security feature for online accounts that refers to the two factors required to authenticate with an online service. One factor is typically something a user knows, such as a login and password. A second factor is something a user has such as a mobile device with an app such as Google Authenticator or Authy.

This second factor prevents unauthorized access to an account by an attacker that has the correct login and password, but does not have the users device. The importance of 2FA was reinforced by the recent purchase of the 2-Factor app company, Authy, by Twillio.

The Airbitz mobile Bitcoin wallet is a decentralized and backed up Bitcoin wallet that provides financial autonomy and privacy for users. Neither Airbitz nor any 3rd party can access users funds or data within the Airbitz wallet.