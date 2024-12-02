AGNITiO and Nok Nok partner for FIDO Ready solutions

As per the agreement, the two companies made available FIDO Ready products with the Universal Authentication Framework (UAF) protocol.

The FIDO UAF specification is defined by the FIDO Alliance as delivering a passwordless experience, where a user is able to use a form of biometric authentication on their local device, like voice, fingerprint or facial recognition to securely log in and perform a transaction. Once a user is registered, they simply repeat the local authentication action whenever they need to authenticate to a specific service, without the need to enter a password. FIDO UAF also allows for multi-factor authentication, where multiple authentication methods, such as a voiceprint and finger swipe, are used together to increase security.

AGNITiO is a global provider of voice biometrics solutions in government and commercial sectors. KIVOX is a voice biometrics product family targeted at the corporate sector. AGNITiO is a founding member of the FIDO Alliance (Fast IDentity Online), which is dedicated to delivering open standards for strong multi-factor authentication.

US-based Nok Nok Labs was founded to transform online authentication for modern computing. The company’s solutions enable end-to-end trust across the web using authentication methods that are natural to end-users and provide strong proof of identity.