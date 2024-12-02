Aeon Bank teams up with Mofiria for biometrics authentication

The upgrade allows the customers to do any bank transactions without using a bank card or entering PIN number.

Mofiria Corporation developed a new biometric device that implements both finger vein and fingerprint authentication technologies. It provides the Japanese bank with this hybrid biometric device and related software library for finger vein authentication.

The bank held a proof-of-concept of identity verification for bank transactions using fingerprint authentication last year. This time, it introduces two-factor authentication system in order to upgrade security basis and usability on auto teller machines and teller windows. The system is implemented to 5 branches for the proof-of-concept, the bank planning to introduce it to all branches by October 2018.