Acronis partners KMI to provide data protection solutions

As part of the Master Distribution Agreement, KMI will set up a stand-alone business unit called Acronis India with teams, offices and operations located throughout the country.

Acronis India will work with and support resellers and managed service providers who want to sell Acronis hybrid cloud data protection solutions to businesses and public organisations.

Nilesh Shah, Director of Acronis India, said the partnership with KMI is seen as an opportunity for India-based companies, since for many organisations, it is still difficult to effectively protect their data, especially when dealing with complex environments with different systems and hardware.

Acronis is a technology company providing cloud software for backup, disaster recovery, and secure file sync and share and data access.