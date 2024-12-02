Acronis launches new hybrid cloud data protection solutions

The new solutions give businesses and IT Managers more control over company data and workloads, including where they can be backed up, stored, monitored, and recovered. Acronis Backup 12, Acronis Backup Cloud, Acronis Monitor, Acronis Storage, Acronis Notary are based on the companys new hybrid cloud architecture to support data protection and recovery in any IT environment.

Acronis solutions can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises and in hybrid configurations, protecting company data across the entire business, whether it resides in the cloud or with cloud applications, on-premises, across virtual and physical systems, in remote systems, and on mobile devices.

Acronis customers can select subscription-based pricing or perpetual licenses to protect any infrastructure, including physical, virtual and cloud. For service providers and cloud resellers, Acronis delivers a set of solutions that provide automation of services and control of provisioning, billing, monitoring and management.

Acronis is a technology company which develops on-premises and cloud software for backup, disaster recovery, secure file sync and share and data access.