ACI Worldwide reveals ML capability for payment fraud reduction





The solution aims to facilitate fraud protection for merchants and financial institutions and their customers. The company has filed a patent application for its ‘Incremental Learning’ tech, which is being implemented in machine learning models within ACI’s fraud prevention solutions, including Proactive Risk Manager, which delivers enterprise fraud management capabilities for financial institutions and intermediaries; and ACI ReD Shield, which underpins ACI’s secure ecommerce and merchant fraud management capabilities.

‘Incremental Learning’ models are able ‘to think for themselves’ and make small adjustments on an ongoing basis to ensure they remain relevant, even as fraudsters and genuine consumers change their behaviours.