ACI Worldwide expands partnership with John Lewis for fraud prevention

ACI provides John Lewis with an ecommerce fraud detection and prevention solution powered by ACI ReD Shield, which offers the retailer an insight into its fraud risk and online customer activity. ReD Shield is a real-time fraud prevention solution designed to enable businesses to protect revenues, support growth and boost customer experience.

Card-not-present (CNP) fraud is a challenge faced by many multi-channel businesses, as these transactions do not involve the cardholder or the card at the point-of-sale. According to the UK Card Association, 331.5 million GDP was lost in 2014 on fraudulent CNP transactions with UK-issued cards alone.

ACI UP Retailer Payments provide a holistic security and fraud solution designed to address PCI compliance requirements. It offers retailers a platform that supports consumer payments from all channels.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments for more than 5,000 organisations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries as well as 300 global retailers rely on ACI to execute USD 14 trillion each day in payments. In addition, thousands of organisations utilise our electronic bill presentment and payment services.