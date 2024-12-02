ACI Worldwide delivers its fraud prevention solution to Wargaming

Wargaming has initially deployed ACI ReD Shield throughout Europe, the solution’s unique advantages and proven results will drive a global rollout, leveraging the many benefits it delivers as a single, consolidated, global fraud management solution.

ACI Red Shield is part of the ACI UP Merchant Payments solution, which provides a holistic security and fraud solution designed to address PCI compliance requirements.

UP Merchant Payments offers merchants an omnichannel platform that supports consumer payments from all channels, whether the merchant is processing high-volume credit and debit card-based payments from thousands of retail locations, deploying a pre-paid solution via a mobile wallet, or processing multi-national or online payments.

ACI Worldwide is a payment systems company whose products and services are designed to facilitate electronic payments and are used principally by financial institutions, retailers and electronic payment processors.