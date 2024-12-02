Account takeover still higher than credit card fraud

According to a study conducted by NuData Security, this continuing trend showcases fraudsters preference for account details beyond just credit cards. NuData Security evaluated 5.1 billion behaviors in May 2015 through July 2015. Of the over 500 million account creations analyzed, more than 57% were flagged as high risk or fraudulent, compared to 28% in February 2015 through April 2015. Account creation fraud has increased by more than 100% since February 2015.

The study reports more than 270 million fraudulent or high-risk behavior events in May through July. These events were assessed through behavioral biometrics and data points, including more than: 32.8 billion keystrokes, 9.3 billion clicks, 388 million unique email addresses and 191 million unique IP addresses

A significant portion of attacks in the past three months originated from China and the US. However, incidents were traced back to as many as 151 countries. The top six sources of malicious behavior include: China, The US, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Malaysia and Brazil.