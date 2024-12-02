



Available within CBA’s IBAS GBF – Global Banking Factory, the TDD capability was developed by ABN AMRO working closely with CBA, with the bank actively utilising it across its global trade finance operations to monitor transactions and flag suspicious actions. Through this solution, the bank is set to be able to immediately detect any uncommon or odd behaviour, which supports the mitigation of financial crime and ensures full compliance with national and international regulations.











Moreover, representatives from ABN AMRO highlighted that considering that there are additional requirements and demands on the trade finance industry, the bank has been relying on its partnership with CBA to evolve IBAS and face the frequent changes currently present in this sector. By monitoring trade finance transactions for consistency and reliability against the historical details available for each customer and counterparty within IBAS, ABN AMRO plans to be able to flag up suspicious activity that requires investigation and show a comprehensive audit trail for each transaction.





ABN AMRO’s development strategy