Abanca selects OT to onboard Samsung Pay in Europe

OT is on-boarding Abanca to Samsung Pay and provides the end-to-end solution for its roll-out. This includes EARL by OT, a multi-application embedded Secure Element (eSE) supporting NFC transactions and allowing deployment of secure contactless services.

OT also provides its Digital Payments Enablement solution, which offers future-proof solutions to its customers to enable FIs like Abanca to digitize their payment cards across multiple form factors and devices in a secure way.

Relying on OT’s offer, Abanca customers will be able to use their cards in any market where Samsung Pay is available, just as they use their contactless card today.

The contactless acceptance infrastructure in Spain registers 800,000 contactless payment terminals and 12 million contactless cards already in the field.

Oberthur Technologies is a digital security company, providing technology solutions for Smart Transactions, Mobile Financial Services, Machine-to-Machine, Digital Identity and Transport & Access Control.