Aadhaar more successful when Face ID combines with fingerprint recognition

A proof of conduct research carried out for Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) showed that acceptance of Aadhaar identification rose from 83% for elderly people to close to 100% once facial recognition was combined with fingerprints for authentication.

The study, conducted in old-age homes in nine states, and covering about 4,500 respondents, tested authentication processes with the use of fingerprints, iris, and fingerprint with iris and facial recognition with fingerprint. The fingerprint with iris method also scored a success rate of 95% acceptance.

The findings are encouraging for the Indian authorities as the problems faced by elder citizens, whose fingerprints are sometimes worn out due to age and cannot be captured by authentication machines, are hurdles in access to pensions and welfare benefits.

However, the authentication process remains vulnerable to lack of internet connectivity in rural India. Still, UIDAI hopes that with the increasing use of Aadhaar the system will improve.