96 percent rise in the average smartphone infection rate in H1 2016

The malware infection hit an all-time high in the month of April 2016 where 1.06% of devices were reported to be infected by a range of malware including ransomware, SMS Trojans, personal information theft and aggressive adware. Nokia claims that in April, every one device out of 120 smartphones was infected.

The report pointed that malware infections on mobile networks as well as fixed networks has increased by 20% and 11% respectively, as compared to the second half of 2015. The overall monthly infection rate in residential fixed broadband networks reached an average of 12% in the first half of 2016, compared to 11% in late 2015. The infections are mostly due to malware on Windows PCs and laptops in the home, but also include infections on smartphones using home Wi-Fi.

Android OS registered 74% of all malware infections compared to Window-based systems which accounted for 22%, and other platforms including iOS devices accounting for 4%.

The Nokia Threat Intelligence report will be issued twice per year and will examine trends and statistics for malware infections spread across various devices.