37,000 law enforcement officers trained by the Indian govt to identify cybercrimes

The decision comes months after Indian businessmen have been targeted by ransomware attacks into paying hundreds of dollars to retrieve crucial records locked by suspected hackers. Cybercrimes are usually investigated by designated cells, which are often few and far in between in smaller towns and districts.

Currently, there are two widely known scams in India: “Nigerian Prince” and “salami slicing”. A salami attack involves a stealing data or funds from a victim in small volumes so that detection is harder. Other types include identity theft, distributed denial of service (DDoS) and keylogger-based attacks.

According to the ministry, understanding how this attacks take place and the modus operandi of crimes committed therein cannot be limited to a few specialist investigative officers but is a must for all police officers, especially those who are first responders to victims of crime and recording them. The training would cover 60 types of cybercrimes and the program was launched in view of the rising threats that people now face from “computer oriented criminals and syndicates”.