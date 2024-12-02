Zurich APAC launches Zurich Edge, a digitally embedded insurance suite

The use and application of digitally embedded protection solutions have grown exponentially as partner companies seek to integrate distinctive offerings into their online ecosystems and provide customers with a streamlined one-stop-shop experience. In line with this, embedded insurance channels are expected to make up more than 30% of all P&C insurance transactions globally by 2028.











Zurich Edge, with its emphasis on innovation in digitally-embedded insurance, offers a customised and customer-oriented strategy for developing propositions. It is supported by open architecture and full-stack platforms, enabling smooth integration, augmented user experiences, and data-driven optimisation of partnerships.





Transforming the digital insurance landscape in Asia Pacific

Zurich Insurance Group's Asia Pacific officials believe that the current time is opportune for digital insurance in the region. They have observed the increasing number of tech-savvy customers who lack sufficient insurance coverage. To address this, they have adopted a comprehensive approach called Zurich Edge, which encompasses all aspects of the digital insurance value chain. The aim is to modernise the entire insurance experience and adapt to the changing needs of partners and customers. Zurich Edge is dedicated to empowering business partners by offering personalised coverage and contextually relevant offerings, thereby helping them differentiate themselves and foster customer loyalty in today's market.

Zurich Edge utilises advanced technology to support the entire customer journey, which includes obtaining quotes, making purchases, managing services, and filing claims. Customer interactions are fully digitised and strategically integrated into the partner's ecosystem.

By leveraging Zurich's extensive global presence and expertise, partners of Zurich Edge can also take advantage of specialised services provided by Zurich Global Ventures. Additionally, they gain access to Zurich's global API marketplace, known as Zurich eXchange, which enables swift integration of solutions. Furthermore, dedicated ‘digital squads’ operating within local markets adopt a collaborative approach to develop innovative propositions that go beyond traditional coverage options. This approach ensures long-term value creation in alignment with partner objectives and customer requirements.

The Zurich Edge offering is underpinned by four core pillars: