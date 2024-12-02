Zomato to launch delivery logistic service





Included in the list of goods that will be delivered by the company to the buyers are food products, pharmacy products, as well as grocery aggregators, and customer brands. In the last month, Zomato approached clients and, according to the report, a few thousand deliveries have been already fulfilled successfully so far.

The feature will focus in the beginning on the business-to-business (B2B) model.

The price point will vary from Rs 38 to Rs 52 per kilometer for the service. Zomato is also focusing on growing and developing its revenue by increasing commissions from restaurants, as well as pushing for higher marketing spend. in









Zomato’s development strategy

India-based multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato provides its clients and customers with information, menus, and user-reviews of restaurants, as well as food delivery options from partners in multiple Indian cities.

In 2022, the company acquired instant delivery company Blinkit for USD 568 million, in its instant-grocery delivery push. Blinkit shut many of its stores and scaled down the business in many cities earlier in the same year and pledged to focus more on 10-minute grocery deliveries for customers in the region. The startup aimed to take only orders that had the possibility to reach their users within 10 minutes, or it will decide to not serve the city.

Zomato’s partnership with Blinkit was aimed at improving its instant grocery delivery pay. Company officials stated that quick commerce has been their strategic priority since 2021 as they saw the industry grow both in India and globally and the customers found value in quick delivery of products, such as food, groceries, and overall essentials. The business was also synergistic with its core food company.

Earlier in February, data and analytics company GlobalData decided that Swinggy and Zomato were set to benefit by venturing into the growing Indian BNPL space.

As BNPL continued to gain prominence in India with an increasing number of payment and fintech companies and businesses that tried to be involved in the fast-growing market, according to GlobalData. Swiggy had a network of around 128,000 restaurants across 500 Indian towns and cities, with around 20 million monthly active users, while Zomato had a network of nearly 390,000 restaurants and 32 million monthly active users.

The growing number of clients was reflected in GlobalData’s Financial Services Consumer Survey that was conducted during Q1 and Q2 of 2021, where 55% of respondents from India stated that they used BNPL services and solutions for online payments.



