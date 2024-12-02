Zervant raises EUR 1.5 mln in funding round

The funding round was led by Conor Venture Partners, the Finland-based VC with EUR 70 million under management, as well as Zervants existing investors.

Rather than building accounting software for accountants, Zervant has been focused more on Europes 20 million SMEs in the service market who need an invoicing tool that can also keep track of cashflow.

Zervant provides invoicing and accounting service for small businesses. Zervant is currently used by 40,000 small businesses.