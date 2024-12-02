Zervant has reached 125 000 users

More than that, Zervant is now getting 6 000+ new signups every month, with the number growing all the time. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for straightforward invoicing software that enables users to create and send invoices in any format.

Zervant’s turnover is expected to triple this year. Perhaps the highlight so far, of what has been an incredibly successful 2016 for the startup, is a multi-million Euro deal with ING Belgium. The deal enables ING Belgium to acquire the rights to rebrand Zervant’s invoicing software.

In August Zervant also announced an additional EUR 4M in funding, bringing the total raised by the company to over EUR 8M. This round was led by Northzone and Conor Venture Partners. The investment will help the company to expand significantly and strengthen its position as the leading invoicing service for small businesses in Europe. Zervant will accelerate growth in its current markets, as well as expand into new European countries.

Zervant is used by entrepreneurs all over Europe. Its core markets are Finland, Sweden, Germany, France and the UK.