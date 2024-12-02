Zenith Banks introduces short code to support mobile banking transactions





The *966# service, which sits under the tagline ‘Eazybanking for Everyone’, allows users to open an Instant Account (COT free), link their mobile money wallet to their bank account, check account balance, view mini statements, transfer funds, buy airtime for all networks, pay bills, pay merchants, effect self-service transactions, etc.

Users who already have an account with Zenith Bank can sign on to *966# service by following the steps which include dialling *966#, input account number, choose a PIN, verify the PIN which then completes the setup. Further, existing customers must also use the same mobile number on the bank’s system to register for the *966# service.

The requirement for prospective customers who wish to open an instant account is a registered mobile money number.