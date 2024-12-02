Zaggle partners with EarlySalary to provide instant lending solutions

With this association, Zaggle will expand its product line and offer affordable and instant lending solutions to its existing clientele.

Additionally, this partnership will be beneficial to EarlySalary in terms of extending its financial wellness programme by leveraging the large user base of Zaggle especially in the corporate and the enterprise segment.

EarlySalary aims to help millions of people who want to achieve their financial freedom, meet any emergency needs and upgrade their lifestyle. With the rapid digitisation, the lending landscape in India has changed substantially, particularly to millennials, who are looking for personal loans.



