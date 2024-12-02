​​Yuh introduces real-time and fractional trading

Yuh offers multi-currency accounts, free debit cards, as well as instant payments between app users. A feature called Fractional Trading is being launched, which allows small investors to trade with fractions of financial instruments. Entry is possible from as little as FRF 25. Yuh now also offers trading in real time or market orders.

Orders would be triggered immediately at the current market price, at least during the opening hours of the respective exchanges. The ‘Yuhser’, as the company calls its investors, should now be able to trade 220 stocks and numerous ETFs, as well as 24 cryptocurrencies. The app is a joint venture by banking group Swissquote and the financial services unit of Swiss Post Postfinance launched in May 2020 as a neo banking solution.