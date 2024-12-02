Yooz, Nvoicepay partner for end-to-end AP automation in the cloud

To enable end-to-end AP automation for CDK, Yooz has partnered with Nvoicepay, a provider of e-payment solutions for the enterprise.

The partnership enables businesses to capture all documents and relevant information, including purchase orders and paper invoices. This creates an end-to-end workflow from purchase to payment in a portal that carries a company’s own branding and corporate identity.

Yooz brings accounts payable intelligence to every business with three steps: capture, approve and pay. Businesses and their vendors or other external partners feed electronic or paper documents into the Yooz portal, enabled by a dedicated YoozBox direct to a cloud scanner, email or even an iPhone. Working in a browser, they can then process, approve and initiate payments.

Nvoicepay delivers payment solutions to automate accounts payable, enabling customers to pay all their invoices electronically.

Yooz is part of ITESOFT Group, a European company that has for approximately 30 years been providing intelligent document capture and process automation. Yooz is a web-based and cloud solution that offers a number of automated document processing features, such as scanning, posting/assignment, automatic recognition, electronic validation workflow, exporting posts to ERP systems/accounting packages, and electronic archiving. Since its European launch in 2011, more than 1,000 enterprises are already streamlining their AP workflow with Yooz, among them Ernst & Young, PwC and Toshiba.

Nvoicepay is a provider of AP automation, P2P automation and electronic payments solutions. Nvoicepay streamlines the way companies pay their accounts payable invoices through electronic payments.