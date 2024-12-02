XTM neobank partners with Visa





Through XTM’s Today Program, comprised of a mobile app, wallet, and a debit card, XTM delivers Earned Wage and Gratuity Access to hospitality and personal care service workers across Canada, with plans to expand into the US market.

XTM’s relationship with Visa will support XTM’s expansion plans through data insights and support benefitting from the Visa Analytics Platform, as well as industry benchmarking and other mutually agreed services.