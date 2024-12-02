Xero and Investec launch digital bank feed





The new feed is live now and is available to Investec private banking clients in South Africa with a Xero account.

This fully digital bank feed means that small businesses and their accountants can import their banking transactions automatically and securely, directly from Investec into their Xero organisation. This bank feed uses a fully digital connection process.

The new Investec feed has been built to Xero’s API. Xero launched its Bank Feeds API in 2018, allowing banks to respond to customer needs by building connections to Xero.

Small businesses and their accountants are able to connect the direct feed through their Xero account. The feed will be free of charge to all Investec clients with a Xero account.