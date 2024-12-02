Worldwide Express – B.V. launches supply chain consulting service

Worldwide Supply Chain Solutions represents the firm’s entry into one of the most dynamic service sectors in logistics and is a service that many small to medium sized businesses have had difficulty obtaining. Worldwide Supply Chain Solutions will focus on developing and implementing strategy and design and aid clients in continuously measuring, analyzing, and improving their supply chain operations with an emphasis on mitigating risk.

Earlier in 2016 WWEX-B.V. signaled its intent to formalize a consulting group by implementing a pair of professional designations for its employees.

Worldwide Express is a global logistics company based in Dallas that has handled millions of package and freight shipments for more than 35,000 small to midsize businesses. With more than 150 franchises across the country, Worldwide Express is one of the largest authorized resellers of express shipping for UPS, as well as a trusted freight partner to more than 55 carriers.