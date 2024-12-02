Worldpay, Xero partner for electronic invoicing

Due to this agreement, Xero users will be able to create and send electronic invoices, including a ‘Pay Now’ option that allows customers to pay immediately by entering their credit or debit card details through Worldpay’s payments gateway. The ‘Pay Now’ function includes automatic reminders when payments are due or overdue.

For more information about Worldpay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.