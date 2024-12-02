Worldpay rolls out DataEdge for Financial Institutions

DataEdge for FIs is an advanced reporting solution that gives banking professionals access to credit and debit card portfolios through a single dashboard.

Through this offering, Worldpay’s FI clients have access to a total picture of their credit and debit card issuing portfolio providing meaningful and actionable intelligence in a convenient web-based tool.

Within DataEdge for FIs, Worldpays clients have access to two years of portfolio performance trends, as well as intelligent benchmarking that helps FIs understand how their performance compares to other issuers.

For deeper analysis, DataEdge for FIs provides access to underlying details about key performance indicators allowing for extended research and customised reporting.

